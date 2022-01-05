Lester A. Cornell, 81, of Oil City, PA. , passed away Monday Jan. 3, 2022 at his home.

Born April 9, 1940 in Titusville, PA., he was the son of the late Wallace E. Cornell & Daisy Shoemaker Hunt Cornell.

Lester was previously married to Candice Sargent and she preceded him in death.

He is survived by his longtime companion Janice Rose of Oil City.

His children: Wanda Delp & her husband Conrad of Guys Mills, Tina Grinnell & her husband Jerry of Venango, Marcy Rose of Oil City, Kathy Rose of Oil City, Greg Rose of Oil City; grandchildren: Ashley Grinnell, Susan Grinnell, Jessica Vettorell, Kaila Sloan, Trey Rose, Richie Armagost, Miya Armagost; Great Grandchildren: Scarlette Hart, trenton Evans, Aaliyah Evans, Rodney Turner, Alaina Turner and Tabbitha Bodnar.

He is also survived by a sister, Elaine Cornell of Titusville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Vennie Cornell in 1972 and a granddaughter Jennifer Lynn in 2017, as well as brothers William, Robert, Merle and Kenneth Cornell and sisters Pat Johnson and Linda Casler.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

