Lynn L. Baker, 77 of Emlenton, passed away at home January 4, 2022.

Lynn was born March 16, 1944 in Grove City to George Earl Baker and Olive E. Witherup Baker.

Lynn graduated from Allegheny Clarion Valley School.

He married Sandra Kay “Sis” Cooper on June 26, 1964, the couple celebrated 57 years of marriage. Sis survives.

Lynn was a member of the Rankin Chapel Church.

Lynn started working for Quaker State as a pipe fitter and retired from Petro Wax after Quaker State was sold.

Lynn was the director of the Butler Dog Training Association in Butler.

Anyone who knew Lynn knew how much he loved his dogs!

Jesse, his last dog, him and Sis had was dearly missed when he passed.

Lynn took great pride on how well he trained and took care of his beloved Springer Spaniels and Irish Setters, the breed they loved so much.

Lynn was a life member of the NRA as well.

Lynn received many trophies earlier in life, racing his motorcycles.

Lynn was an avid outdoors man.

He was member of the Allegheny Canoe Club, loved to hunt deer, turkey and grouse.

He and his wife Sis built a camp in Renovo where they spent many weekends together.

He loved to fish as well.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory is his wife Sis, his brother in laws James Cooper of Butler, Tom Cooper of Parker and Dave Cooper and his wife Terrie of Grove City, and his sister-in-law Patty Mervin of Kittanning.

Lynn was welcomed into heaven by his parents, his children Judith and Ronald Baker and a brother Gerald Baker and a sister-in-law Nancy Wilk.

Family will welcome friends at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville on Thursday, January 6, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. till 3:00 p.m.

Funeral will take place at 3 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating.

In lieu of flowers Lynn requested memorial donations by sent to the Venango County Humane Society or to Rankin Chapel Church.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.