Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Officials Say Fire at Conneaut Lake Park Caused by Controlled Burns Used in Demolition of Blue Streak Roller Coaster

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

271324088_5000331143320348_6562378971145289267_nCONNEAUT LAKE, Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon at Conneaut Lake Park was caused by controlled burns that were being used in the demolition of the Blue Streak Roller Coaster.

(Photos by Lyndsey Price Bartoo, courtesy of Midway Beach Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania)

According to Erie News Now, early reports from the scene indicated a controlled burn near the carousel got out of hand, and buildings in the area of the Blue Streak, as well as part of the roller coaster itself, then caught fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene, including Conneaut Lake, Linesville, Summit, and Vernon Central.

A post on the New Conneaut Lake Park Facebook page from the “general manager” indicated heavy equipment had been demolishing the roller coaster, and controlled fires were being used to burn the wood from the demolition.

271268789_5000303133323149_7415060365775489916_n

“A mechanical issue occurred to the heavy equipment used to assist in the control, causing the fire to spread to the front part of the loading dock,” the post states.

The general manager indicated the fire department was called to “ensure safety,” and no one was injured in the incident.

The post also noted the park has demolition and burn permits, according to the general manager.

According to the information provided via Facebook, about half of the Blue Streak roller coaster, which was built in 1937, has been demolished thus far, and the remainder will be taken down in the next few days.

271335426_5000303123323150_1767515475259568952_n

The future of the park itself remains in question.

The park was sold to Keldon Holdings LLC, owned by Philadelphia-area businessman Todd Joseph, in March of 2021.

Keldon Holdings purchased the park from the Trustees of Conneaut Lake Park, a nonprofit that oversaw the operations of the amusement park, for $1.2 million during a U.S. Bankruptcy Court-approved proceeding.

However, since the purchase, questions have been raised about decisions made regarding the park, which has been largely dismantled, with several rides torn down and sold.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

