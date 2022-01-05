Richard “Dick” Hawke, age 75, entered into rest Tuesday December 14, 2021.

He was born on January 26, 1946 in Franklin, PA.

He graduated from Cleveland State University as an Electrical Engineer and then received a MBA from Baldwin Wallace College.

He worked at Joy Mfg Co. in Franklin, then moved to Cleveland and worked for Stock Equipment Co.

He became a manufacturer’s rep and ultimately created and owned BayTec Engineered Equipment.

Dick had a cottage in Marblehead, enjoyed boating and fishing, and loved spending time with friends, his wife, his children and especially his grandsons.

He is survived by his wife of almost 52 years Vicky (nee Partyka) Hawke, children Kristen (Michael Jr.) Carlin, grandsons Zachary and Riley, Karlyn (Rick Walker) Hawke, Kimberly (James) Motyka, brother Thomas (Eunice) Hawke and uncle to several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and B. Louise (nee Eaton) Hawke, brother John and sister Evelyn.

The family will receive visitors on Tuesday December 21, 2021 from 2:00 until time of service at 4:00 pm at the MISENCIK FUNERAL HOME, 36363 Detroit Rd, Avon.

Interment will be private.

If interested, memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101 Cleveland, Ohio 44192.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.misencikfuneralhome.com.

