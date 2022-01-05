Say What?!: Incredible Hulk Comic Book Auction Smashes Record at $490,000

A rare copy of Marvel Comics’ The Incredible Hulk #1 smashed a world record when it was auctioned for $490,000.00.

ComicConnect.com, which handled the sale, said the comic book, which was sold to an anonymous buyer, is a rare object for collectors. The auctioned comic is made all the more rare by its 9.0 Very Fine/Near Mint quality grading.

