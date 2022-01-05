Shawn Zerfoss Sworn-In As New Clarion County Sheriff

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – After 29 years as a police officer with Clarion Borough, Shawn Zerfoss put a new badge on a new uniform on Tuesday morning and was sworn in as Clarion County Sheriff by Clarion County Judge Sara-Seidle Patton.

“The sheriff’s department has a completely different function than a local police force,” Zerfoss said in an interview on Monday with exploreClarion.com.

“We deal primarily with the courtroom security, transport, and prisoners, serving warrants and then serving civil papers. As a police officer, we didn’t deal with serving civil papers, so I took a class at Penn State to deal with the civil aspect of serving documents.”

Zerfoss said he doesn’t have any big changes planned for the office.

“I don’t plan on going in there on Day One and saying let’s change all of this because I don’t know how it operates, and I’ve got to see how it operates. Change always comes; change is part of life.”

One difference from life as a borough police officer is that the sheriff’s office doesn’t have anyone calling about car accidents or handling things like criminal mischief.

“I know the sheriff had some women’s handgun courses, and he’s done some courses in the past with kids and senior citizens about frauds,” Zerfoss said. “I really hope to continue all of that or maybe even expand on all that. Maybe not right off the bat, probably because I’ll be getting everything figured out, but then I’ll jump into that stuff.”

Zerfoss is replacing former Sheriff Rex Munsee who served three terms as Clarion County Sheriff. Munsee announced his retirement in March of 2021 with plans to work as a private investigator. M

“Dad (Earl) wanted me to go to school to be a teacher. A friend of my dad, Ron Martinazzi, was the first person who ever talked to me about law enforcement as a career. (Dr. Martinazzi was Clarion University Director of Public Safety.) John Angelo, a Clarion Borough officer, also talked about it.”

Two years later when he was 20, Shawn went to the Mercyhurst Police Academy and graduated in February. In March after turning 21, he was hired by the Clarion Borough Police Department.

A group of four local residents about the same age, Shawn, Rick Foust, Bill Peck, and Steve McGuire, who only stayed for a year, were hired together.

“Basically, all four of us also went to high school together. Bill Peck was at Keystone, and the rest of us were at Clarion Area.”

“I worked with some great people at Clarion Borough. I really enjoyed my time there, and I worked with some good people, which were some good officers, some good mayors, and council members. It just was a good time and just the interaction with the citizens, and they get to know you, and I got to know them.”

In addition to police work learned on the job and training, Zerfoss placed an emphasis on education, earning a bachelor’s degree from Clarion University and a master’s degree from Slippery Rock.

The Clarion degree in liberal studies included classes in special education and education; earning the two degrees while continuing his work as a patrolman, Zerfoss also gained an additional perspective of the public that he would use in his work.

The Slippery Rock degree, a master’s in criminal science, also opened other doors.

“It was probably about two years after I graduated from Slippery Rock, and I was visiting with the two of the professors, and I mentioned that I wouldn’t mind teaching. Two weeks later, one of my professors called and asked if I was interested in teaching.”

Most of the time, Zerfoss teaches about every other semester.

“I’m still planning to do that. However, I’m not teaching this spring because I want to focus on the job at hand and get familiar with the position.”

Zerfoss still serves on The Slippery Rock Criminal Science Advisory Council.

“We have some programs with the outgoing students, but we’ll do mock interviews. Sometimes we’ll basically answer students’ questions. The board has some people from other counties with juvenile justice.”

Zerfoss is emphatic that all of his education programs have made him a better police officer.

“Education is power, and it helps you. It helps you through different situations and helps you think things through. I think it’s definitely been a benefit to me to stay a little bit calmer in situations.”

His oldest daughter Madison lives in Montana, working for the University of Montana, and her husband is in the Air Force. They have produced a grandson, Miles.

Corry, his other daughter, is a financial analyst with Eighty Four Lumber.

His son Brendan graduates from Marine Boot Camp in one month at Paris Island, South Carolina.

