Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Themed Thursday Dinners Continue at Wanango

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jan 04 22-03-01Thursday Night Theme Dinners will continue throughout the month of January at Wanango!

Join them Thursday, January 6th, and enjoy delicious, Italian food.

The rest of January’s schedule is as follows:

– January 13th – Homestyle American Night

– January 20th – Seafood Night
– January 27th – Caribbean Night

Reservations are preferred and can be made by calling 814-676-8133 – select option #2.

Leave a message with your name and reservation details.

This dinner is open to the public.

Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.

For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or [email protected]

Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
