State Police Calls: Theft, Harassment, False Report Investigation

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Theft in Green Township

Around 4:49 p.m. on Friday, December 31, 2021, a known 58-year-old male victim from Marienville contacted Marienville-based State Police to report the theft of a trail camera.

The victim indicated the camera had been stolen from a location on West Farm Road in Green Township, Forest County.

Police say through investigation, a suspect identified as a 19-year-old Marienville man was identified and charges are pending through District Court 37-4-93.

The name of the suspect was not released.

Harassment in Barnett Township

Around 11:14 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, Marienville-based State Police received a call regarding a domestic incident at a residence on Coleman Run Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police say upon their arrival, they discovered a known 46-year-old male victim from Cooksburg with reddening on one side of his face, reddening on his chest, and a torn shirt.

Police say a known 32-year-old Cooksburg woman subsequently received a non-traffic citation for harassment through District Court 37-4-03.

The name of the woman charged was not released.

False Reports to Law Enforcement in Barnett Township

Around 1:58 a.m. on January 5, 2022, Marienville-based State Police received a 9-1-1 hang-up call from a location on Coleman Run Road, in Barnett Township, Forest County.

Police proceeded to the scene and made contact with the caller who then reported being assaulted. However, a witness at the scene told police the caller was lying.

According to police, the caller, identified as 32-year-old Marissa Perla, of Cooksburg, was subsequently arrested for multiple criminal offenses.

Charges are pending through District Court 37-4-03.

PSP Marienville released the above reports on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.


