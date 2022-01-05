Warren County Man Waives Hearing on Rape, Assault, Terroristic Threats Charges

WARREN CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Warren man recently waived his hearings on multiple charges including rape, aggravated assault, and other charges related to an incident where he allegedly attempted to fill a woman’s house with gas from a stove.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 37-year-old Joseph Lawrence Armstrong were waived for court on January 4, 2022:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1



– Flight To Avoid Appreh/Trial/Punishment, Felony 3– Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Resist Arrest/Other Law Enforcement, Misdemeanor 2– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Misdemeanor 3

The following charges against Armstrong were also waived for court:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodation, No Person Present, Felony 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1

– Causing Catastrophe, Felony 1

– Strangulation – Applying Pressure to Throat or Neck, Felony 2

– Criminal Mischief – Damage Property, Misdemeanor 2

All of the above charges have been transferred to the Warren County Court of Common Pleas.

Armstrong remains lodged in the Warren County Jail with bail for the first case set at $100,000.00 monetary and bail for the second case set at $150,000.00 monetary.

The charges stem from incidents that took place in Warren in late October and early November 2021.

Details of the cases:

According to the Warren Times Observer, on October 21, 2021, Armstrong and a known female victim got into a domestic dispute after Armstrong returned to a residence in which he had recently moved out. During the incident, Armstrong allegedly choked the victim and kicked and punched her several times, causing her to fear for her life.

When police arrived at the scene, they noted a scent of gas building up in the residence and found that Armstrong had turned the oven’s knobs causing gas to be released into the house. They also found a large number of broken items strewn around the residence, with damages estimated at over $5,000.00.

Armstrong was then taken into custody on November 5 following a standoff with law enforcement.

Following his arrest, the victim provided police with details of another incident where Armstrong allegedly tied her up, poured fingernail polish remover on her, threatened to light it on fire, threatened to shave her head, and threatened to kill her. The victim indicated they also engaged in sexual intercourse, which she reportedly said was “degrading” because of Armstrong’s actions toward her.

During a court proceeding on January 4, 2022, Armstrong also waived hearings on the following charges:

Charges filed October 11, 2021:

– Unauthorized Use Motor/Other Vehicles, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Charges filed October 4, 2021:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The above charges have also been transferred to the Warren County Court of Common Pleas, with bail for the cases set at $25,000.00 each monetary bail.

