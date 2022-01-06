A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered flurries before 8am, then a slight chance of snow after 5pm. Increasing clouds, with a high near 27. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tonight – Snow, mainly before 1am. Low around 17. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Friday – Scattered snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25. West wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday Night – Isolated snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Sleet, possibly mixed with snow before 4am, then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain. Low around 25. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain, possibly mixed with snow before 10am, then rain between 10am and 5pm, then a chance of rain and snow after 5pm. High near 40. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.