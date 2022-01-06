Ardan Liam O’Brien, 40, of Nazareth PA, was a dedicated teacher and a born entertainer. He naturally found the stage in every room and he used it to great effect.

He was born and raised in Manns Choice, Pennsylvania by his loving parents Daniel Lee and Mary Jane (Gardner) O’Brien. He graduated from Chestnut Ridge High School in 1999 and Clarion University with a degree in Music Education in 2005.

At Clarion and after, Ardan greatly enjoyed performing musical theater. He met his wife, Tara (Remaley) O’Brien, in college and they married in 2005.

He became a teacher. In Elon, North Carolina, he shared his love of music with elementary students for many years. He became a proud and loving father in North Carolina, to Daniel and Abigail. The family then moved back to Pennsylvania and he most recently enjoyed sharing his love of math with students at Panther Valley High School.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved his sparkling wit. He is predeceased by a sister, Melody (age 3), and his grandparents William Clyde and Elsie Catherine Gardner and Alonzo Lee and Theah Alice O’Brien. He is survived by his wife, children, and parents.

Additionally, he is survived by his sister, Caitlin Vasquez-Brien and her wife Donna, his brother-in-law Todd Remaley and his wife Allison, his parents-in-law, Steven and Karen (Higgins) Remaley, his nieces and nephew, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and a wonderful cadre of friends.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 8th at the Bruce A. Nalesnik Funeral Home, 57 West Center St., Nesquehoning with Pastor Harold Jacobson Officiating.

Calling hours for family and friends will be held at the Funeral Home on Saturday from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m.

Contributions may be made to his children c/o Tara O’Brien.

