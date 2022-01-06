Cases Move Forward Against Two Area Residents Charged With Having Sex in Front of 10-Year-Old Child

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Cases against two Franklin residents who are accused of having sex in front of a 10-year-old child at a residence in Clarion Borough moved forward in court on Tuesday morning.

Court documents indicate the following charges against 19-year-old Dakota Lee Conner and 23-year-old Alisha Renee Shoffstall were waived for court on Tuesday, January 4, 2022:

– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1



– Open Lewdness, Misdemeanor 3

The charges have been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Both individuals are currently free after being released on their own recognizance.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a Clarion Borough residence last year.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, Clarion Borough Police responded to the Clarion County District Attorney’s Office to review a forensic interview that had been conducted on March 16 with a 10-year-old known male victim.

During the recorded interview, the juvenile victim disclosed that Dakota Conner had pulled out his “private parts” (genitals) and pushed them against the back of the juvenile victim’s pants. The victim also stated that on another day, a known woman was upstairs, and she heard “the thing girls do,” and came downstairs and took him back upstairs. When asked about what he meant by “the thing girls do,” the victim made a moaning noise.

Police then contacted a known woman, who previously shared a household with Conner, and asked her to take part in an interview.

The known woman reported that in July of 2020, she caught Conner and his girlfriend, Alisha Shoffstall, having intercourse in front of the juvenile victim in the basement of their home in Conner’s bedroom. She told police she made the victim go back upstairs and then she “flipped out” on Conner and Shoffstall and kicked them out of the residence, the complaint indicates.

The known woman reported that Conner’s bedroom was in the basement, at the west side of the residence, and she was upstairs when she heard moaning coming from Conner’s bedroom. She then went downstairs and caught Conner and Shoffstall having intercourse in Conner’s bed, with the juvenile victim standing right beside them watching, according to the complaint.

The complaint states that the known woman told police she was upset they would do that in front of a child and indicated she had previously told Conner that he was not permitted to have intercourse in her home as “it is disrespectful,” and he didn’t have a door on his bedroom. When asked if Conner was on probation when this occurred, she told police he was already done with probation when she kicked him out.

After speaking to the known woman, police then spoke to the victim.

When questioned, the juvenile victim told police he was downstairs in Conner’s room and (the known woman) made him go upstairs, and she was angry. When asked why she was angry, the victim told police that Conner and his girlfriend were “laying on top of each other.” When asked if they had clothing on, the victim said they did not. The victim told police he was in the bedroom with Conner and Shoffstall when this occurred, according to the complaint.

The charges were filed against Conner and Shoffstall through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Tuesday, November 16.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.