Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Strawberry Pretzel Dessert

This make-ahead strawberry pretzel salad will disappear quickly at any event!

Ingredients

2 cups crushed pretzels (about 8 ounces)

3/4 cup butter, melted



3 tablespoons sugar

Filling:

2 cups whipped topping

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup sugar

Topping:

2 packages (3 ounces each) strawberry gelatin

2 cups boiling water

2 packages (16 ounces each) frozen sweetened sliced strawberries, thawed

Optional: Additional whipped topping and pretzels

Directions

-In a bowl, combine the pretzels, butter, and sugar. Press into an ungreased 13×9-in. baking dish. Bake at 350° for 10 minutes. Cool on a wire rack.

-For the filling, in a small bowl, beat whipped topping, cream cheese, and sugar until smooth. Spread over pretzel crust. Refrigerate until chilled.

-For the topping, dissolve gelatin in boiling water in a large bowl. Stir in sweetened strawberries; chill until partially set. Carefully spoon over filling. Chill until firm, 4-6 hours. Cut into squares; if desired, serve with additional whipped topping and pretzels.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

