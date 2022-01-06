Clarion County Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; 2 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths as of Wednesday, January 5.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,690 while the death toll increased to 175.

Neighboring Forest County reported two new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,878 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/5/22 – 23,245

1/4/22 – 21,732

1/3/22 – 18,114

12/31/21 through 1/2/22 – 55,093

12/30/21 – 20,104

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 12293 81 12374 280 (3 new) Butler 34393 344 34737 625 (5 new) Clarion 6652 38 6690 175 (2 new) Clearfield 14806 84 14890 265 (2 new) Crawford 15731 121 15852 264 (2 new) Elk 5485 42 5527 78 Forest 1876 2 1878 31 Indiana 12948 102 13050 304 (1 new) Jefferson 7033 37 7070 186 McKean 6427 43 6470 118 (3 new) Mercer 18911 140 19051 437 (3 new) Venango 9138 58 9196 205 (3 new) Warren 5757 27 5784 182 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

