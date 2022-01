Dale E. Detar, 58, of Oil City, PA passed away Jan. 4, 2022 at UPMC-NW in Seneca.

He is survived by his wife Lisa and son Jordan.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.