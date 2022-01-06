 

Donna Louise Luton McFadden

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-OMJePJJkj0Mrs. Donna Louise Luton McFadden, age 82 of Falls Road, Toccoa passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at her residence.

A daughter of the late Charles and Margaret McGraw Luton, she was born December 2, 1939 in Oil City, Pennsylvania, having lived in Clairion, Pennsylvania and Brookville, Pennsylvania before moving to Toccoa.

She was retired from NWPAGO as a secretary with a number of years of service.

She was of the Jehovah Witness faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth McFadden and by three brothers, Jim, Mike and David Luton.

Survivors include two daughters, Tina Tilea and Diane Amsler both of Toccoa; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dan Luton (Lori) of Clarion and Dick Luton (Joyce) of Oil City, Pennsylvania; sister, Sherri Godkin (Jim) of Kingwood, Texas; a number of nieces and nephews.

The family will have a private memorial services at a later date.

Acree-Davis Funeral Home and Crematory in Taoccoa, GA is in charge of the arrangements for Mrs. Donna Louise McFadden.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.acree-davisfh.com.


