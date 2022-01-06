Featured Local Job: Part-Time Distribution Coordinator

PA Great Outdoors currently has an opening for a Part-Time Distribution Coordinator.

Duties Include:

Distribution and keeping accurate electronic records of the fulfillment of tourism information throughout Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk, & Jefferson counties in their branded display racks.

This position is also responsible for receiving and inventory control at their warehouse.

Clean driving record required to operate their company van.

Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information email [email protected] or call (814)849-5197

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.