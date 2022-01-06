 

Featured Local Job: Part-Time Distribution Coordinator

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 08:01 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

PA Great Outdoors currently has an opening for a Part-Time Distribution Coordinator.

Duties Include:
Distribution and keeping accurate electronic records of the fulfillment of tourism information throughout Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk, & Jefferson counties in their branded display racks.

This position is also responsible for receiving and inventory control at their warehouse.

Clean driving record required to operate their company van.

Wednesday-Friday 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

For more information email [email protected] or call (814)849-5197


