Jane E. McQuaid, 96, of Sandy Lake, passed away on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Quality Life Services in Mercer, PA.

She was born in Sandy Lake, PA on June 8, 1925; a daughter of the late John Brest and Nellie (Latham) Brest.

She was a 1943 graduate of Sandy Lake High School.

She married her beloved husband Robert Eugene McQuaid on March 5, 1944, and they celebrated over 75 years of marriage together

In addition to raising her sons, Keith and Kent, Jane managed Berman’s 5 and 10 Store in Sandy Lake for many years.

She then owned and managed Lakeview Dairy and McQuaid Trailer Park and Rentals.

She was a life long member of Sandy Lake Presbyterian Church where she was a choir director for many years.

Over the years, Jane enjoyed Ladies 500 Card Club, gardening, cooking, casino and racetrack trips with her husband, Bob McQuaid.

In early years she enjoyed visiting and holidays with her son, Keith and Carol, and her grandsons in New Jersey along with trips to Florida.

She especially loved and talked of the time when her grandsons, Sean and Brendan, would spend a few weeks in the summer visiting them in Sandy Lake.

In more recent years she enjoyed her home in Sandy Lake and the Sunday dinners with her son Kent and Patty and their daughters, Mikayla, Mackenzie, and Samantha, and spending time with them.

She always looked forward to and loved the visits from her son, Keith and Carol and the grandchildren, Sean and Tracy, and their son, Beckham, and daughter, London, and Brendan and Tiffany and their daughter, Valentina.

Most of all she loved God and her family, and you would never meet Jane or leave her without first getting a hug and a kiss.

Every night she said her prayers with a goodnight and “I love you” to her husband, Bob, in Heaven.

She was a loving, caring, sweet mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Survivors left to cherish her memory are her sons, Keith McQuaid and his wife Carol of Largo, Florida, Kent McQuaid and his wife Patty of Sandy Lake; grandchildren: Sean McQuaid and his wife Tracy of St. Petersburg, FL, Brendan McQuaid and his wife Tiffany of Denver, CO, Mikayla Wimer and Joel Whetzel of Sandy Lake, Mackenzie Wimer of Volant, and Samantha Maiale and her husband Scott of Southfield, MI; great-grandchildren: Beckham and London McQuaid and Valentina McQuaid; and dear friends, Shirley and Steve Hughes of Hadley.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert E. “Bob” McQuaid, who passed away on March 13, 2019; brothers: Sam Brest and Ed Brest.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. Stoneboro & Sandy Lake.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.RoseAndBlackFH.com.

