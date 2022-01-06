

Joan Marie Hasley, 63, of Franklin, passed away on the afternoon of January 2, 2022.

Born May 12, 1958 in Franklin, she was the daughter of Sam and Alverta (Crum) Morris; her father precedes her in death.

On May 22, 2013, she married the love of her life, Ronald Hasley.

In her younger years, Joan worked at JCPenney.

She went on to establish her own bait and tackle businesses, Jigger Wholesale and Bite Me Bait.

She greatly enjoyed running her businesses and serving her customers.

In her later years, Joan worked for Franklin Area School District.

In her spare time, Joan enjoyed camping at the Vacationland Campground in Sandy Lake and riding Harley Davidson motorcycles.

She was also a long standing member of the Franklin Moose Club.

Left to cherish her wonderful memory is her husband, her mother, her sisters, Bonnie Peterson and her husband, Roger, of Franklin, PA and Judy Cochran and her husband, Thomas, of Franklin, PA; her brothers, Douglas Morris and his wife, Joni, of Baldwin, WI and James Morris and his wife, Amy, of Grampion, PA; and her eleven nieces and nephews, Jason Peterson, Matthew Peterson, Megan Peterson, Amber Apisa, Wayne Cochran, Tera Charles, Samantha Sanchez, Larissa Morris, Raquel Bloam, Renee Bush, and Mickayla Olson. As well as numerous great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her father, her maternal grandparents, and her paternal grandparents.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, January 7, 2022, at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin PA, 16323, from 2 pm – 9 pm.

Funeral services for Joan will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, starting at 10 am at Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., with Pastor Jason Peterson, Associate Pastor of Atlantic Avenue United Brethren in Christ Church, Joan’s nephew, officiating.

Joan will be laid to rest in the Nicklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Joan’s honor to a charity of one’s choice.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit gardinierwarrenfh.com.

