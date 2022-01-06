John H. Moffett, 76, of Kushequa, died Sunday (Dec. 26) at UPMC-Hamot.

He was born on March 6, 1945 in New York City, the son of the late George and Helen (Honan) Moffett Jr. and the late Mary Honan, his grandmother who raised him from the age of 12, in Hazel Hurst.

He was baptized at St. Patricks Cathedral in New York.

He was a 1963 graduate of Smethport AreaHigh School and a graduate of Clarion University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude.

John served in the United States Marine Corps, attaining the rank of Sergeant in less than two years.

He did two tours in Vietnam and received many medals and citations.

He had worked many jobs throughout his life, including wood cutter, skidder operator, teacher, actor, play director, garage service manager and U.S. Covert Operative.

He loved spending time in the woods and on the creeks and also coaching Little League Baseball.

He was a life member of Bob Swanson Detachment #1102 Marine Corps Leauge, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, a life member of the Disabled American Veterans, the Eagles and the president of the Joynt Session Motorcycle Club.

He will be greatly missed by his children, family and friends.

Surviving relatives include one son John Moffett Jr.; one daughter Courtney (David) Hooks; three granddaughters, Ashlee Moffett, Celina Hogan and Cassidy Hooks; one grandson Collin Hooks; four great-granddaughters Hayleelyn, Everlee, Emma and Raelynn; a sister-in-law Glenda Moffett and many nieces and nephews.

In additions to his parents and grandmother, he was preceded in death by two brothers George Moffett III and Patrick Moffett and a granddaughter Helena Moffett.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Mt. Jewett on Friday (Dec. 31) at 10:00a.m. with the Rev. Vincent Cieslewicz as celebrant.

Burial with full military honors will be conducted at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.

Memorial Donations may be made to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.cummingsfh.com.

The Cummings Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

