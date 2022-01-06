Sara Kathleen “Sally” Collett, 90, passed away peacefully on December 29, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, with her family by her side.

Born on December 12, 1931, Sally was the second-youngest of eight daughters to James and Elva Mae (Showers) Collett of Limestone, Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Clarion-Limestone High School in 1950 and worked for Clarion State College and Farm Bureau/Agway in Clarion, PA, as a bookkeeper and secretary.

Sally relocated to Apollo in the early 1970s and worked for the Orchard Hills Christian Academy and Orchard Hills Church where she served as Secretary and Treasurer of their Board of Directors for many years.

Sally also worked for the Kuzneski Financial Group in Indiana, PA, as bookkeeper and personal secretary to its President, Andrew Kuzneski for more than 20 years.

Her passion and commitment to the Lord was spending time with the Orchard Hills children, parents and teachers – fostering a strong Christian education through classes, music, sports and social activities.

They became her “church family” and her legacy will live on – in the hearts of all that she touched.

Later in life, Sally had a wonderful group of friends at Warren Manor where she lived since 2016.

With their shared love, friendship and support, she truly enjoyed the last years of her life.

Sally is survived by her loving sister, Beatrice “Bea” Snyder of Limestone, twenty nieces/nephews and many dear friends throughout the greater Apollo area.

Sally was preceded in death by her parents and sisters: Betty Stahlman, Phyllis Ferguson, Mary Yakim, Alice Ferguson, Helen Engle and Babe Corbett.

A memorial service is being planned for the Summer 2022 at Orchard Hills Church, 385 Kings Road, Apollo, PA, with Pastor Steven Cooper officiating.

More information will be shared when the date is finalized.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Child Evangelism Fellowship of Armstrong-Indiana-Westmoreland Counties, P.O. Box 403, Indiana, PA 15701.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.