Say What?!: Family Cat Accidentally Donated to Thrift Store With Old Recliner

COLORADO – A cat was reunited with its Colorado family after being accidentally donated to a thrift store along with an old recliner.

Denver Animal Protection said personnel responded to the Arc Thrift Store in Denver when employees discovered there was a cat hiding inside a recliner chair that had been donated earlier in the day.

