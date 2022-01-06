COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Be Held January 18, 19
Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 12:01 AM
Clarion Hospital is holding a Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Rimersburg Medical Center on Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, January 19.
The vaccination clinic will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18th, and on Wednesday, January 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Anyone who would like to receive the vaccination is welcome.
Participants are encouraged to register for an appointment online at: https://ClarionHosp-Rimersburg.rsvpify.com/.
If an individual does not have access to a computer, they may call Clarion Hospital at 814-223-4157 to schedule an appointment.
Walk-in appointments will be accepted.
