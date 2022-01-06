 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic to Be Held January 18, 19

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

image-4Clarion Hospital is holding a Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Rimersburg Medical Center on Tuesday, January 18, and Wednesday, January 19.

The vaccination clinic will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 18th, and on Wednesday, January 19th from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Anyone who would like to receive the vaccination is welcome.

Participants are encouraged to register for an appointment online at: https://ClarionHosp-Rimersburg.rsvpify.com/.

If an individual does not have access to a computer, they may call Clarion Hospital at 814-223-4157 to schedule an appointment.

Walk-in appointments will be accepted.

Vaccination Clinic Card_Rimersburg_Jan22.pub


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.