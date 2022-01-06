SPONSORED: Drive-Thru Narcan Event Set for January 11
NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission is hosting a Narcan Drive-Thru event on Tuesday, January 11.
The event will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the First Church of God in New Bethlehem.
This event is free and open to the public.
For more information, visit AICDAC Facebook.
