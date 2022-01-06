SPONSORED: Meet Employees at West Park Rehab: Cheung, Shreffler, Troup
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – West Park Rehab takes pride in their knowledgable employees.
Kevin Cheung is a Physical Therapist who was raised in Seneca, Pa., and is a graduate of Cranberry High School in 2014. He graduated with a Doctorates in Physical Therapy in 2020. Dr. Cheung began his physical therapy career at West Park Rehab.
In addition to traditional physical therapy, Kevin provides treatment for vertigo disorders and performs advanced return to work testing known as a Functional Capacity Exam. He also holds a certification in LSVT-BIG, which is a program to help people with Parkinson’s disease move more normally.
Here is just one positive comment from Google reviews: “If it was possible to give more stars, I absolutely would! Everything about my experience at West Park Rehab has been phenomenal. I would recommend it to anyone over and over!” (Zach, 2020).
Eddie St.Clair, DPT, owner of West Park Rehab, has this to say about Kevin: “I have been a therapist for over 25 years, and it is refreshing to see someone so new to our profession dive in with such enthusiasm. You can tell that Kevin truly loves what he does. His energy and positive outlook comes shining through when he is working with his patients.”
James Shreffler is a physical therapist assistant who treats patients in the Seneca office. James was born and raised in Northwestern PA.
In addition to traditional physical therapy, he also assists with performing specialized tests that assess the functional abilities of newly hired workers. These tests are called POET: Post Offer Employment Test. Over a dozen employers contract with West Park Rehab to provide these tests which help reduce the risk of injury on the job.
Patients who have been treated by James have great things to say about him. “Everyone has great personalities. They explain how to do your exercises and why you do them and what they do. If you have a question they answer it in a way you can understand” (Jodi, 2021).
Eddie St. Clair, DPT, owner of West Park Rehab, has this to say about James. “James is so versatile. He has worn many hats in the nearly 10 years that he has worked at West Park Rehab. But, I think one of his best qualities is his ability to provide education to the patients that he treats; and provide it in a way that helps patients understand the WHY behind what they are doing. I am a huge advocate for quality explanations. In fact, when I hear him providing his special brand of education, it reminds of smelling fresh-baked bread. It’s just that good.”
Jeremy Troup or “JT” is a physical therapist assistant and is the newest member of the West Park Rehab team.
JT provides treatment in the Franklin office with an emphasis on treating the shoulder.
Here is a comment from a recent patient, “I had a wonderful experience. I went in with a shoulder that had been limiting me for months. After two months of PT, I can use my shoulder every way I could before the problem started. I truly believe that the therapists at West Park have a high degree of expertise in their field. They work together in an efficient, professional manner to help their patients achieve as much as possible” (Sherry, 2021).
Owner of West Park Rehab, Eddie St. Clair, DPT, has this to say about Jeremy: “JT is truly devoted to his craft of treating patients. This dedication extends beyond the clinic and is evident in his passion for running. JT recently took first place in the First Bank Veterans Marathon. What an accomplishment!”
JT is striving to qualify for the Boston Marathon.
If you are in need of physical therapy, you can set up an appointment with one of our Physical Therapists by calling 814-437-6191.
And – in case you didn’t know, you can be seen without a referral, and treatment is covered by nearly all insurance.
“If you need us, we’ll be there for you.”
