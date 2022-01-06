State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Damaged

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Paint Township

According to police, an incident of retail theft took place at a location on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township around 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4.

Police say 30-year-old Joshua Marshall, of Knox, and 22-year-old Alaina Stark, of Clarion, stole items from a known victim.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Propulsion of Missiles With Intent in Clarion Township

Police say around 4:49 p.m. on November 6, 2021, unknown juvenile suspects threw a stick at a car located along State Route 322 near Clarion Builders Supply, in Clarion Township, and struck a moving vehicle.

According to police, a 2005 Toyocar van container trailer was damaged in the incident.

The victim is a 29-year-old Clarion man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.