State Police Calls: Retail Theft, Police Seeking Information on Vehicle Damaged

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

5DMK1538-2 copyCLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Paint Township

According to police, an incident of retail theft took place at a location on 28th Division Highway in Paint Township around 11:34 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4.

Police say 30-year-old Joshua Marshall, of Knox, and 22-year-old Alaina Stark, of Clarion, stole items from a known victim.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Propulsion of Missiles With Intent in Clarion Township

Police say around 4:49 p.m. on November 6, 2021, unknown juvenile suspects threw a stick at a car located along State Route 322 near Clarion Builders Supply, in Clarion Township, and struck a moving vehicle.

According to police, a 2005 Toyocar van container trailer was damaged in the incident.

The victim is a 29-year-old Clarion man.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.


