Thaddeus E. Mays

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 06:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-lgNhMsoG1Iz3qyvThaddeus E. Mays, 54, of Shippenville, passed away on Monday, January 3, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, Pa after a long fight with the corona virus surrounded by his loving family.

Thad was born on April 25, 1967 in Oil City, Pa, the son of Chalmer and Melissa Mays.

Thad took great pride in his career, working for Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson as a construction inspector.

He was an avid outdoorsman and spent much of his time in nature.

His favorite hobbies were hunting, fishing and running his hunting dogs with many of friends and family.

Thad is survived by his mother, Melissa Mays, Sister Paige Mays, Brother Michael (Jill) Mays, his life partner Dena Pagett, sons Chase and Caden Mays, daughters Melissa and Macey Mays and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father Chalmer Mays, Sister Holly K. McFadden and his brother Matthew Mays.

Friends and family will be received on Saturday, January 8, 2022 from 1pm to 3pm at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory, 330 Wood St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 3:00pm with Rev. Harold O. Jacobson of Grace Lutheran Church officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.


