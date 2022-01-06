Thomas Hugh Callen, 90, of Center Valley, Pennsylvania passed away on January 1, 2022.

He was the son of the late Jay Nelson and Eva Charline (Petersen) Callen, born on September 12, 1931 in Monroe Township, Clarion County, Pennsylvania.

He was the younger brother of Robert J. Callen and Elizabeth “Betty” Nichols who predeceased him.

Tom’s early education was in a one room schoolhouse in Monroe Township and was completed with graduation from Clarion Senior High School in Clarion, Pennsylvania in 1949.

After graduation from high school, Tom enlisted in the US Navy, where he served as a Communication Technician in Arlington, Virginia. He was discharged after his four-year enlistment as a First-Class Petty Officer.

Tom then enrolled at Pennsylvania State University where he received and Bachelor of Science Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1960.

Initial employment was with the Rochester Products Division of General Motors in Rochester, New York as a manufacturing engineer for a period of six years, and he then accepted a position with the Xerox Corporation, also in Rochester.

At Xerox, he continued as a manager in the manufacturing engineering field primarily providing manufacturability specifications in the design of new products and the set up and initiation of the manufacturing facilities for these new products.

Tom retired as a Manufacturing Program Manager, from Xerox in 1990.

Tom then lived in England where he initially was employed as a consultant for Rank Xerox, Ltd, and subsequently developed a business dealing in used copiers throughout England.

He returned to the United States in 1998, maintain parts of the previous business there, until he retired in 2006.

Throughout his lifetime, Tom had varied interests, love of travel, an affinity for bodies of water, golf, reading, seafood, woodworking, stained glass work, sports, music, and most of all, the events and activities of his family.

Tom was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church of Concord in Greece, New York.

Tom is survived by his two sons: Thomas H. Callen II, and his wife Mariana (Back), of Stockholm, Sweden, and John N. Callen of Center Valley, PA; his grandchildren: Annika L. of Stockholm, Sweden, Lindsey B. of Center Valley, PA, Samuel J. of Portland, OR, and Charles T. of Longmont, CO; additional cousins, nephews and nieces.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested any donations be made in Tom’s name to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) in honor of his military service and his compassion to those who gave life and limb in service to our country.

To leave online condolences, please visit his “Book of Memories” at falkfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.