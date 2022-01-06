 

Two Local Men Face Charges After Domestic Argument Turns Violent in Paint Township

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Police-night2PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Charges have been filed against two local men who were allegedly involved in a domestic argument that turned violent at a residence in Paint Township on Tuesday night.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 70-year-old John Leslie Lowman, of Shippenville, and 46-year-old Erik W. Lowman, of Clarion.

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 4, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Breniman Road, in Paint Township, Clarion County, for a report of a domestic incident.

When police arrived at the scene, they found John Lowman laying on top of Erik Lowman in the back yard of the residence, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the two men were arguing, and Erik Lowman allegedly struck John Lowman in the mouth, causing an injury. John Lowman then reportedly bit Erik Lowman on the forehead while they were on the ground.

John Lowman then held Erik Lowman down on the ground to “stop from getting hit” by Erik Lowman, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, John Lowman had recent physical injuries to his lip, a tooth, and his nose, while Erik Lowman had recent marks on his forehead and face.

Both men were arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:00 p.m. and 11:05 p.m. on January 4 on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

John Lowman remains free with bail set at $1,000.00 unsecured.

Erik Lowman was lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $1,000.00 monetary bail.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for 10:45 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. on January 18 in Clarion County Central Court.


