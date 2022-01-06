Judge Sara Seidle-Patton Administers Oath Of Office for Row Officers, Others

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Judge Sara Seidle-Patton administered the oath of office for Clarion County Row Officers and other officials Monday, Jan. 3, in Court Room One.

(Pictured above: Judge Sara Seidle-Patton, Sheriff Shawn Zerfoss, Treasurer Karyn Montana, and Coroner Dan Shingledecker. Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Elected Clarion County row offices include county sheriff, coroner, and treasurer.

Election workers throughout Clarion County were also administered the oath of office along with numerous municipal officials, school board members, and others.

An estimated 60 elected officials attended the ceremony and others were sworn in earlier.

