Man Charged in Double-Fatal Crash on Route 28 Taken into Custody

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A man facing criminal homicide and related charges from a collision that happened in September on State Route 28 has been taken into custody.

According to a press release from Trooper Drayer, of the Clarion-based State Police, 29-year-old Jhonatan A. Gonzalez de la Cruz, of Providence, Rhode Island, was taken into custody on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

Court documents indicate Gonzalez de la Cruz was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 12:00 a.m. on January 4, 2022, on the following charges:

– Criminal Homicide, Felony 2 (two counts)



– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serious Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1 (two counts)– Homicide By Vehicle, Felony 3 (two counts)– Aggravated assault by vehicle, Felony 3 (two counts)– Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Misdemeanor 2 (two counts)– Approach Intersection Improper, Summary– Passing Where Prohibited, Summary– Fail To Keep Right, Summary– Disregard Traffic Lane (Single), Summary– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary– Careless Driving – Unintentional Death, Summary (two counts)– Reckless Driving, Summary– Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices, Summary– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary

Unable to post $100,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:15 p.m. on January 18, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.

The charges stem from a crash that took place on State Route 28 in Redbank Township in September of 2021.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:03 p.m. on September 17, Clarion-Based State Police were dispatched to a report of a two-vehicle crash on State Route 28 in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

An initial investigation determined that the crash occurred as Jhonatan A. Gonzalez de la Cruz was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and failed to stay in his lane of travel, the complaint indicates.

According to the complaint, Gonzalez de la Cruz crossed the double yellow line in an attempt to illegally pass multiple vehicles at an intersection and struck the rear of a motorcycle as the motorcycle was making a left turn onto Shannondale Road.

No adverse weather conditions or other roadway or environmental conditions existed to cause the crash, the complaint notes.

The operator of the motorcycle, identified as 36-year-old Douglas P. Craig, of New Bethlehem, and a passenger on the motorcycle, identified as Sarah M. Stewart, of Strattanville, were both pronounced deceased at the scene as a direct result of the crash, according to the complaint.

During the investigation, police also found that Gonzalez de la Cruz was not using a seat belt and had an expired insurance card, the complaint notes.

The charges were filed against Gonzalez de la Cruz through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 8.

