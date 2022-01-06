1-5 ROUNDUP: Karns City Picks Up Big Home Win; Clarion Cuts Down Forest

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Luke Cramer scored 21 of his game-high 24 points in the first half as the Karns City boys basketball team came away with a 60-41 win over Clarion-Limestone.

Cramer had as many points in the first half as the Lions had as a team. Karns City took a 32-21 lead into the half.

Taite Beighley added 13 points and Luke Garing pitched in eight for the Gremlins (7-1).

Ryan Hummell had 14 points for Clarion-Limestone.

REDBANK VALLEY 55, MONITEAU 28 – Bryson Bain poured in 16 points as the Bulldogs stifled the Warriors.

Marquese Gardlock and Chris Marshall each added eight for Redbank Valley.

Moniteau had three players with five points as the offense struggled.

CLARION 88, FOREST 8 – Christian Simko scored 31 points – 23 coming in the first half – as the Bobcats rolled.

Clarion scored 66 points in the first half and held Forest scoreless.

Devon Lauer added 14 and Gabe Simko pitched in 12 for Clarion.

NORTH CLARION 54, VENANGO CATHOLIC 26 – Aiden Hartle scored 27 points to lead the Wolves.

Hartle had 18 of those points in the second quarter and hit seven 3-pointers in the game.

Jake Liederbach had 12 points to lead Venango Catholic.

