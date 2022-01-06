 

Vehicle Slams into Guide Rail Along I-80 in Richland Township

Thursday, January 6, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a vehicle that slammed into a guide rail along Interstate 80 in Richland Township last week.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 10:32 a.m. on Monday, December 27, on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 47.8-mile marker, in Richland Township, Clarion County.

Police say 35-year-old Rigoberto Herreracao, of Bronx, New York, was operating a 2007 Mazda CX9 traveling eastbound on Interstate 80 in the left lane when his vehicle went off the roadway and struck a guide rail along the south berm. The vehicle then went across the roadway and into the median before coming to a final rest.

Herreracao was using a seat belt and a five-year-old male juvenile passenger was secured in a front-facing child safety seat.

No injuries were reported.

Herreracao was cited for a speed violation.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Wednesday, January 5, 2022.


