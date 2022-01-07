1-6 ROUNDUP: Redbank Valley Girls Rout Keystone; Simko Leads Clarion to Victory

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Mylee Harmon led five Redbank Valley players in double digits as the Bulldogs rolled to an 80-22 win over Keystone in girls basketball action Thursday night.

Harmon, just a freshman, led Redbank with 18 points. Alivia Huffman scored 16, Caylen Rearick 11, and Claire Clouse and Madison Foringer 10 each.

In all, nine Bulldogs scored.

Natalie Bowser led Keystone with 12 points.

CLARION 39, A-C Valley 14 – Payton Simko scored 19 points to lead the Bobcats.

Baylee Blauser led the Falcons with nine.

CLARION-LIMESTONE 50, CRANBERRY 10 – Frances Milliron continued her strong play this season with 21 points as the Lions cruised to a win over the Berries.

Alex Leadbetter and Kendall Dunn each pitched in 11 for the Lions.

BROCKWAY 46, BROOKVILLE 33 – Danielle Wood poured in 20 points in the Rovers’ win over the Raiders.

Selena Buttery added 11 points for Brockway.

Alayna Haight was Brookville’s leading scorer with 10.

