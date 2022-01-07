A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Scattered snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 21. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Total daytime snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 32. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night – Freezing rain between 1am and 2am, then rain after 2am. Low around 25. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday – Rain before 1pm, then a chance of showers after 1pm. High near 40. Southwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – A chance of snow showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 37.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.