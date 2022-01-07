Area Man Faces Charges for Theft of Trail Camera

GREEN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Theft charges have been filed against a Marienville man who allegedly stole a trail camera.

Court documents indicate the Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 19-year-old Joshua Nathan Claypoole, of Marienville.

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:32 p.m. on December 31, 2021, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on West Farm Road in Green Township, Forest County, for a report of theft of a trail camera.

The complaint indicates the victim reported he had a Tacticam trail camera that connected to cellular data and sent photos and video straight to his computer as they occurred. The victim told police he received notification of a photo and video of a male on a ladder taking the camera off the side of the residence on Guitonville Road where he had placed it.

The victim provided police with the video and photo of the man who had been recorded taking the camera. The man’s face was not visible in the images. However, his clothing was visible.

According to the complaint, the victim told police he believed the man was Joshua Claypoole because he had a photo of Claypoole a few minutes prior to the camera being stolen and the clothing matched what Claypoole had been wearing.

When police spoke to Claypoole about the camera, he initially denied stealing it. However, after being told the camera had a tracking device in it, Claypoole reportedly admitted to having it, then retrieved the camera and turned it over to police, according to the complaint.

The following charge was filed against Claypoole through Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on January 6, 2022:

– Theft by Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:15 p.m. on February 1, 2022, with Judge Miller presiding.

