 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: Clarion-Limestone’s Tori Beichner

Friday, January 7, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

image_50456833-(1)CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Tori Beichner as November’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Tori is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School where she participates in volleyball, cheerleading, track & field, dance team, sensations choir, and band. She is also a member of the Future Teachers of America club, Tri-M Music Honors Society, National Honors Society, Red Cross Club and Student Council. During her free time she enjoys crafting and cooking.

Her favorite sports memories are winning the volleyball playoff game at Johnsonburg this year and making the State Cheer Competition last season. The most inspiring people in her life are her parents who support her in everything that she does and her aunt Donna, who was her best friend and taught her the important things in life. “Aunt Donna was a very strong woman, even when fighting cancer, and I strive to be as strong as her.”

Tori’s future plans are to attend college to become an oncology nurse.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring November’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Tori was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.