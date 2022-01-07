C.H.A.M.P. Student-Athlete of the Month: Clarion-Limestone’s Tori Beichner

CLARION, Pa. – Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP (Clarion Hospital Athletic Medicine Program) are pleased to announce Tori Beichner as November’s Student-Athlete of the Month.

Tori is a senior at Clarion-Limestone High School where she participates in volleyball, cheerleading, track & field, dance team, sensations choir, and band. She is also a member of the Future Teachers of America club, Tri-M Music Honors Society, National Honors Society, Red Cross Club and Student Council. During her free time she enjoys crafting and cooking.

Her favorite sports memories are winning the volleyball playoff game at Johnsonburg this year and making the State Cheer Competition last season. The most inspiring people in her life are her parents who support her in everything that she does and her aunt Donna, who was her best friend and taught her the important things in life. “Aunt Donna was a very strong woman, even when fighting cancer, and I strive to be as strong as her.”

Tori’s future plans are to attend college to become an oncology nurse.

Clarion Rehab Services and CHAMP would like to thank Sweet Basil and Daddy’s Main Street for sponsoring November’s CHAMP Student-Athlete of the Month. Tori was awarded a gift certificate from both local establishments.

