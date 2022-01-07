 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Clarion County Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; 6 Cases Reported in Forest County

Friday, January 7, 2022 @ 12:01 PM

Posted by Leon Aristeguieta

photo-1601055283742-8b27e81b5553HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as of Thursday, January 6.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,743 while the death toll increased to 178.

Neighboring Forest County reported six new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 1,884 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/6/22 – 24,825
1/5/22 – 23,245
1/4/22 – 21,732
1/3/22 – 18,114
12/31/21 through 1/2/22 – 55,093

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong 12374 124 12498 281 (1 new)
Butler 34737 430 35167 632 (7 new)
Clarion 6690 53 6743 178 (3 new)
Clearfield 14890 113 15003 266 (1 new)
Crawford 15852 175 16027 264
Elk 5527 62 5589 78
Forest 1878 6 1884 31
Indiana 13050 142 13192 304
Jefferson 7070 48 7118 187 (1 new)
McKean 6470 28 6498 118
Mercer 19051 146 19197 437
Venango 9196 54 9250 206 (1 new)
Warren 5784 74 5858 182

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.