Clarion County Reports 53 New COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths; 6 Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases and three additional deaths as of Thursday, January 6.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,743 while the death toll increased to 178.

Neighboring Forest County reported six new COVID-19 cases as of Thursday, moving the county’s total number to 1,884 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

1/6/22 – 24,825

1/5/22 – 23,245

1/4/22 – 21,732

1/3/22 – 18,114

12/31/21 through 1/2/22 – 55,093

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 12374 124 12498 281 (1 new) Butler 34737 430 35167 632 (7 new) Clarion 6690 53 6743 178 (3 new) Clearfield 14890 113 15003 266 (1 new) Crawford 15852 175 16027 264 Elk 5527 62 5589 78 Forest 1878 6 1884 31 Indiana 13050 142 13192 304 Jefferson 7070 48 7118 187 (1 new) McKean 6470 28 6498 118 Mercer 19051 146 19197 437 Venango 9196 54 9250 206 (1 new) Warren 5784 74 5858 182

