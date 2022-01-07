Clarion Hospital Reports 87 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 87 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update Thursday, January 6, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 01/05/2022: 19,424

Test obtained at CH: 16,119

Positives: 3,806

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 01/05/2022: 90,162

Tests obtained at BMH: 26,953

Positives: 12,967

Hospital Inpatients as of 01/06/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 5 patients. 0 suspected. 5 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 48 patients. 0 suspected. 49 confirmed. 5 ICU.

PA DOH reporting: BMH reported 1 death 01/03/2022.

Recommendations from Butler Healthcare System:

– Wear a mask

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

