 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Donna Kay Carpenter

Friday, January 7, 2022 @ 04:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-bXok6vjaqjH53ZrJDonna Kay Carpenter, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 from pancreatic cancer.

She was born on September 30, 1957 to the late James Robert and Barbara Jean (Carter) Carpenter.

Donna loved to collect knickknacks and going to yard sales.

What she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Donna is survived by her sons: Garrett E. Deal of Westminster, Co and Gregory E. Deal and his wife Felicia Marie of Tionesta, PA; her former daughter in law Rachel Deal; grandchildren: Leah Kay and Tori (Victoria) Page Deal of Colorado, Gracie Lynn Smith of Clarion, PA, Zander Easton Deal and Ryleigh McKenna Deal of Tionesta, PA; siblings: James R. Carpenter and his wife Kim of Columbia, SC, Terri Hammond and her husband Keith of Summerville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason E. Deal and her younger sister, Lynn.

As per Donna’s wishes there will be no public services.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA is entrusted with arrangements.

Donations may be sent to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 319, Leeper, PA 16233 to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.