Donna Kay Carpenter, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 from pancreatic cancer.

She was born on September 30, 1957 to the late James Robert and Barbara Jean (Carter) Carpenter.

Donna loved to collect knickknacks and going to yard sales.

What she enjoyed most was spending time with her grandchildren and family.

Donna is survived by her sons: Garrett E. Deal of Westminster, Co and Gregory E. Deal and his wife Felicia Marie of Tionesta, PA; her former daughter in law Rachel Deal; grandchildren: Leah Kay and Tori (Victoria) Page Deal of Colorado, Gracie Lynn Smith of Clarion, PA, Zander Easton Deal and Ryleigh McKenna Deal of Tionesta, PA; siblings: James R. Carpenter and his wife Kim of Columbia, SC, Terri Hammond and her husband Keith of Summerville, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason E. Deal and her younger sister, Lynn.

As per Donna’s wishes there will be no public services.

Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA is entrusted with arrangements.

Donations may be sent to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. P.O. Box 319, Leeper, PA 16233 to help defray the cost of funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.