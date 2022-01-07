Featured Local Job: Full-Time Care Attendant

VNA Extended Care Services is looking to hire a full-time employee to assist with their consumers in the Adult Daily Living Center.

The Adult Daily Living Center’s hours are Monday – Friday 7:30 am – 4:30 pm.

Requirements:

High School Diploma or GED

Valid PA Driver’s License

Reliable transportation

Current CPR

Experience preferred but not required

Full-time employees are eligible for Paid Time Off, Health, Dental, and Vision Insurance, Supplemental Policies, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Rd, Clarion, PA, 16214.

For more information please contact Human Resources at 814-297-8400. EOE

