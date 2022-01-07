Featured Local Job: Milieu Therapist

UPMC Northwest currently has an opening for a Milieu Therapist in its Seneca Facility.

Job ID: 648407676

Status: Full-Time

Regular/Temporary: Regular



VariableUPMC NorthwestBehavioral Health Inpat100 Fairfield Drive, Seneca PA 16346No$15.44 to $22.66 / hour

Description:

Are you interested in building a rewarding career with a national leader in the treatment of mental health?

UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca, PA is seeking passionate Milieu Therapists to join their team!

Apply Today!

UPMC offers unit tours/job shadow opportunities to interested candidates.

The Milieu Therapist role is a great opportunity to gain valuable experience in the behavioral health field while gaining exposure to different patient populations and a variety of mental health diagnoses. Candidates must be able to work various shifts and rotating weekends/holidays.

The starting rate for this position is $14.88, prior to crediting for any applicable experience beyond the minimum listed requirements for this role. Plus earn an additional $1.10/hr for afternoon/evening shifts.

Purpose: The Milieu Therapist I perform assigned tasks and participates as a member of the multi-disciplinary team, in various aspects of patient care with an emphasis on therapeutic activities conducted with assigned individuals and groups.

Facilitate or co-facilitate psychoeducational and therapeutic activity groups effectively

Encourage or assist patients to perform activities of daily living

Accompany patients to out-of-building activities and appointments

Document in the Medical Record according to established policies

Manage crisis situations effectively using positive approaches

Demonstrate effective milieu management skills, which promote positive patient experiences

Maintain a safe and therapeutic environment

Provide clinical interventions assessed by client needs

Coordinate patient groups and activities

Participate in interdisciplinary meetings and other activities

Maintain on-going communication with appropriate staff

Perform assigned work in a timely and productive manner

Completes 1:1 meeting with assigned patients to assess how they are currently doing

Complete observations of patients as ordered, following all guidelines

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s Degree in a Human Services field such as Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited College or University required. Other fields of study may be considered with coursework of at least 12 credits in Human Services

in a Human Services field such as Social Work, Psychology or Counseling from an accredited College or University required. Mental Health experience preferred, not required

Ability to communicate both orally and in writing

Relevant group/individuals experience with therapeutic and leisure-oriented activities is preferred

Physically capable of providing direct total physical care to unpredictable behavioral health patients as necessary, including lifting, supporting, running towards or away from areas where problems are occurring and pushing and pulling equipment such as wheelchairs

May in the course of their job duties be in rooms where medications are stored. No contact with medications is allowed. In the course of duties may be asked to distribute medications to the nurse at the bedside. Access to medications is limited to the distribution of the medication to the nurse

Licensure, Certifications, and Clearances:

CCMC within 60 days of hire or transfer into department

Basic Life Support (BLS) OR Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR)

Comprehensive Crisis Management (CCMC)

Act 34

OAPSA

UPMC is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Disability/Veteran

Total Rewards:

More than just competitive pay and benefits, UPMC’s Total Rewards package cares for you in all areas of life — because we believe that you’re at your best when receiving the support you need: professional, personal, financial, and more.

UPMC’s Values:

At UPMC, they’re driven by shared values that guide their work and keep them accountable to one another. Their Values of Quality & Safety, Dignity & Respect, Caring & Listening, Responsibility & Integrity, Excellence & Innovation play a vital role in creating a cohesive, positive experience for employees, patients, health plan members, and the community. Ready to join them? Apply today.

Current UPMC employees must apply in HR Direct

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.