Featured Local Job: Warehouse Worker/ Delivery Driver

Clarion Fruit Company currently has an opening for a Delivery Driver/ Warehouse Worker in Clarion, Pa.

This is a full-time entry-level position.

Individual must have a clean driving record, be dependable, friendly, and neat.

For further information, please call 814-226-8070.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.