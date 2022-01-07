Frank Patterson, 87, of Franklin passed away peacefully on January 3, 2022 at the Caring Place.

Born October 8, 1934, he was the son of the late Frank W. and Marie G. (Carson) Patterson.

On January 3, 1957, Frank married the love of his life, the former Shirley Crisman.

Frank worked at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin as a machinist and in final assembly for twenty-eight and a half years.

In his spare time, Frank enjoyed spending his time in the outdoors.

He was a true Pennsylvanian with a great love for hunting and fishing.

He was a member of the Atlantic avenue Brethren in Christ Church and enjoyed being a part of the AAUB Men’s Group.

He also greatly enjoyed spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Shirley Patterson of Franklin.

Frank is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved dogs, Nikki and Peppi.

Family and friends will be received on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

Funeral services for Frank will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 starting at 5 pm at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. with Pastor Brad Riddle, of the Atlantic Avenue Brethren in Christ Church, officiating.

Frank will be laid to rest in Sunset Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions can be made in Frank’s honor to Atlantic Avenue Brethren in Christ Church, 160 Atlantic Avenue, Franklin, PA 16323 or Precious Paws, 3636 PA-257, Seneca, Pa 16346.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, of for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

