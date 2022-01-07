 

GANT: Gesin Pleads Guilty to His Part in Robbery of 2 Juveniles

Friday, January 7, 2022 @ 12:01 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-q7xMNilRx85CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A DuBois man pleaded guilty Tuesday for his part in the robbery of two juveniles in the East End of Clearfield in March.

(This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.)

Jarrod Morgan Gesin, 42, along with Jonathan Marlin Lippart, 21, of Harrisburg were accused of robbing the young men after they gave them a ride.

Police say after they were taken to the Dorey Street area, Lippart tased the passenger while Gesin tased the driver from the back seat.

They then asked for the teens to give them “everything they got.” They took a wallet, a cell phone and the keys to the vehicle.

Gesin pleaded guilty to obstruction of justice, a misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 12 months to two years in state prison by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman during a special sentencing court.

Lippart has also signed a plea agreement and is scheduled to be sentenced next week, according to online court documents.

Gesin pleaded guilty in two additional cases.

For false reports, he was given a consecutive sentence of three months to two years in state prison and for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and one summary, he received a concurrent period of incarceration of three days to six months in state prison.


