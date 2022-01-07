Glenn Arden Latshaw, 89, of Cranberry, died peacefully at 5:38 AM Wednesday, January 5, 2022 in UPMC-Northwest at Seneca, due to complications of COVID-19.

He was born November 26, 1932 in Scrubgrass Township, Venango County, a beloved son of the late: Chester E. and Sara E. Witherup Latshaw.

Glenn was a 1950 graduate of Grove City High School.

Following high school, Glenn proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 during the Korean War era.

Upon his honorable discharge from duty, Glenn joined his brothers in the operation of Latshaw Motors in Cranberry from 1955-1985.

Following, Glenn helped his daughter with the daily operations of her business, Sonny’s Auto Sales.

Glenn enjoyed building and flying model airplanes in Cooperstown; working his backhoe, bulldozer and Massey-Ferguson tractor.

His greatest pastime was keeping the large lawn at his home immaculately mowed and trimmed.

He was married March 24, 1958 in Winchester, VA to the former Joanne Tarr. She preceded him in death on April 14, 2018.

Glenn is survived by his daughter, Karen Sue Latshaw-Colvin and her husband, Gail “Sonny” of Cranberry.

In addition to his beloved wife and parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers: Maurice A.; Kenneth F.; James E.; Richard D; and William A. Latshaw; and by a sister, JoAnn Latshaw-Englehart.

Friends may call Saturday 1-2 PM in the Timothy E. Hartle Funeral Home, 1328 Elk Street, Franklin, where funeral services will be conducted Saturday at 2 PM with Reverend Richard Kightlinger, officiating.

Interment with full military honors accorded by the V.E.T.S. Funeral Honor Guard of Franklin will follow in Lupher Chapel Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if desired, may be directed in Glenn’s name to: The Victory Heights United Brethren Church Building Fund, 5978 U.S. Route 322, Franklin, PA 16323.

