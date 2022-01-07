Jefferson County Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Corruption of Minors to Be Sentenced Next Week

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Brockway man who pleaded guilty to corruption of minors after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old in Redbank Township is scheduled to be sentenced next week.

Court documents indicate 23-year-old Tyson James Titler is scheduled to stand for sentencing in Clarion County Court in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, on the following charge:

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1

Titler pleaded guilty to the above charge on November 17, 2021.

The following charge was dropped as a result of the plea agreement:

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 8-11 Years Older, Felony 2

He is currently free on $50,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in June.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on June 29, Clarion-based State Police were advised of a man who was discovered at a residence in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to the complaint, an investigation found the man, later identified as Tyson James Titler, had been invited to the residence by a known juvenile victim around 12:30 a.m. on June 29 for the purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim.

Titler fled the residence prior to the arrival of police at the scene, the complaint notes.

Police then made contact with Titler by phone and requested an interview.

When questioned by police, Titler reportedly admitted to knowing the victim was 15 years old. He also reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual intercourse with the victim, according to the complaint.

Titler stated he initially met the victim through a “dating app.” Then, he met the victim in person at a restaurant in New Bethlehem in February of 2020, the complaint states.

The complaint states the victim was also interviewed and admitted to meeting Titler via a “dating app” and then engaging in sexual intercourse with him on June 29.

Titler was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 1:15 p.m. on August 25.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victim.

