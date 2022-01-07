 

Kenneth Grimm

Friday, January 7, 2022 @ 07:01 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-UY6v3a7ocXzKenneth Grimm, 86, of Polk, passed away at 6:30 P.M. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born in Apollo on September 6, 1935, he was a son of the late Elmer and Mary Elizabeth (Hamilton) Grimm.

Kenny was a longtime and beloved resident of Polk Center.

Kenny enjoyed Elvis music and singing. He loved to sing in the annual Christmas show at Polk.

A staff member made Kenny an Elvis costume for his “Blue Christmas “rendition!

He also enjoyed collecting watches, musical toys, and change purses and loved coffee and Pepsi.

Kenny always looked forward to riding his bike on the Polk campus, and later his motorized scooter.

He had a great sense of humor and loved to flirt and had a strong love for his family and friends.

Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, a sister (Doris Gardner), and a brother (Gary Grimm).

Surviving is Shirley Warsing (sister) of Summerville, SC, Thomas (Kathy) Grimm (brother and sister-in-law) of Myrtle Beach, SC, Cindy Grimm (sister-in-law) of Ellwood City, PA and several nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff members of Polk State Center, who were Kenny’s second family.

The family would also like to thank Dr. Fink and the ICU staff at UPMC Northwest for their great care and compassion during Kenny’s final days.

Kenny will be laid to rest next to his parents at Savannah Cemetery in New Castle.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.


