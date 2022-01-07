Local Men Deliver Supplies to Tornado-Ravaged Kentucky

MAYFIELD, Ky. (EYT) – This past Sunday, local residents drove through Mayfield, Kentucky, on their way to Texas carrying around $8,000.00 worth of donated tools, generators, and cleanup supplies donated by area residents to support rebuilding efforts in the area, hit hard by a devastating tornado outbreak in December.

(Pictured above, from left: Nick Ochs, Mark Clinger, and Ben Ochs while collecting donations on Saturday, January 1. Photo by Leon Aristeguieta.)

Ben Ochs spoke to exploreClarion.com about what he experienced in the town of Mayfield, Kentucky.

When he, his son Nick, and friend Mark Clinger reached Mayfield, they went into a destroyed police station and talked with a local policeman who directed them to a strip mall serving as the temporary county offices. From there, they were sent to the county fairgrounds where volunteers and the National Guard were unloading donated items.

“What we learned was we took just the right kind of stuff they were looking for,” he said. “What they don’t need is clothes and water. They have shipping containers just full of clothes. And water, they have enough water down there they could build a pond with it.”

(Photos submitted by Nick Ochs)

Additionally, many Clarion County residents had donated money or gift cards, which were not being accepted by county officials there. Ochs said he was directed to the Northside Baptist Church in Mayfield, which has been listed as a place to donate supplies by several media organizations.

Ochs noted there were many volunteers helping organize and distribute donations.

“Lot of volunteers there. Little kids to old people. they just grabbed stuff and started unloading,” he said. “Boy, they were really excited about the tools and equipment. They said, ‘That’s what we need.’…They said, ‘Pennsylvania sent down just what we need.'”

The experience was rewarding, Ochs said.

Driving down there and bringing needed items made him feel like he had made a difference to help others rebuild their community.

“It was definitely a bit rewarding on our end. Hopefully, the people who donated, they realize how helpful they were,” he said.

(Pictured above, from left: Clinger and area resident Carol Brooks, who donated. Photo by Leon Aristeguieta.)

(Pictured above, from left: Nick Ochs, Mark Clinger, and Ben Ochs load a machine onto the trailer. Photo by Leon Aristeguieta.)

Even though there are many positives and signs of hope, Ochs said the situation in Mayfield has not recovered.

“You can’t explain how bad it is. The pictures will show you, but it really doesn’t. It’s something to see. I’ll tell you that for sure.”

Additional photos submitted by Nick Ochs:

