Say What?!: WWII Soldier’s Long-Lost Letter Delivered to His Widow 76 Years Later

MASSACHUSETTS – A World War II soldier’s letter home was delivered to his widow in Massachusetts 76 years after it was mailed from Germany.

The U.S. Postal Service said John Gonsalves’ letter to his mother turned up in late December at a processing and distribution facility in Pennsylvania, sparking a search for the U.S. Army sergeant’s family.

